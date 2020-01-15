Thousands are expected to attend the Ashhurst-Pohangina Lions Club Smallholders' auction on January 25, with the gate takings going to the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter.

Organiser Ron Farrugia said the event is at McDonald's farm, 695a Pohangina Rd, 7km north of Ashhurst.

Farrugia says people can bid on plants and trees, chooks and ducks, small animals, farming equipment and household goods.

"There's always the quirky and unusual lots," he said, with six auctions being held at the same time throughout the day.

Stallholders offering coffee, icecream and food are booked, but there's still room for more, Farrugia says.

This is the 41st year for the Smallholders' event with locals benefiting from the money raised.

DL Tree Specialists are supplying an inflatable slide for the event with all funds raised going to Awahou School.

The Maize Colyton will be donating all the money raised from a bouncy castle to the Ashhurst Play Centre, and the Scouts will be running a games area where the kids can join in and learn more about Scouts.



Anyone interested in joining any of the local Lions, Scouts or Rovers clubs can talk to members at the event.

Small holdings auction Pohangina 2019 which will be held again January 25.

Farrugia said enquiries about the auction are continuing to come in and all are welcome up to January 25.

All enquiries should be directed to Ron Farrugia, smallholders@yahoo.co.nz or evenings on 027 326 2380, or check out the Ashhurst Pohangina Lions Facebook events page.