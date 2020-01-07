The summer Movies in the Parks continues with the next three events coming to Bunnythorpe, Ashhurst and Kelvin Grove with another four movies in February to March.



The Palmerston North City Council's Movies in the Parks animated films is bringing communities and families together in a free festive atmosphere.

The first summer movie was in December at Skoglund Park, Roslyn.

PNCC's community adviser Norelle Ward said the large numbers at the event was a clear indicator of the movie programme's popularity.

"The opportunity to truly connect with people in their own spaces is great for council.

"We are excited to bring discussions to these communities and invite participation in a different format," Ward says.

The evenings provide an opportunity for people to talk with council about initiatives in their communities.

Speakers will vary across the evenings, and could include representatives from emergency management, local libraries, parks and infrastructure, alongside local community groups.

Activities start at 7pm, with the movie scheduled for a 7.30pm start.

Come earlier if you like, bring along your picnic dinner, rug, low chairs and get comfortable for an evening of outdoor family entertainment.



The community selected movies are:

January 17: Bunnythorpe Domain – Dumbo.

January 31: Ashhurst Domain – Mary Poppins Returns.

February 5: Celaeno Park, Kelvin Grove – The Lion King.



February 21: IPU recreation centre, Summerhill - How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

February 28: Linton Camp - Toy Story 4.

March 20: Raleigh Street Reserve, Awapuni - Incredibles 2.

March 27: Longburn School - Aladdin.

If the weather is not kind, alternative indoor venues have been arranged.

Follow the council's Facebook page @PNCityCouncil for wet weather venue notifications.