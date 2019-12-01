Palmerston North police are asking for the public's help following a serious assault last week.

A woman walking along the Mangaone Stream Walkway, near Amberley Avenue, about 6pm on Tuesday was followed by a man on a bicycle.

He then assaulted the woman, who required medical treatment for her injuries.

Police said she was now recovering at home.

They said the man was described as middle-aged, Maori, and was wearing dark clothing.

Police said in a statement they were following lines of enquiry, and increased patrols were operating in the area.

Anyone with information about this incident or those involved were asked to get in touch with Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan by phoning 105 and quoting file number 191126/7004.

Members of the public can also give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.