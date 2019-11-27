Following an intensive 12 weeks at The Factory, eight entrepreneurs pitched their business ideas at the 2019 Innovate final.

Army medic Mark Anderson's UrsaMemedic simulated bleeding device, capable of creating life-like trauma in a real-life training environment, came out ahead of the competition.

The CEDA-sponsored annual event received over 75 entries this year.



CEDA's research and development business growth advisor Peter Ellingham was on the mentoring team with Beta Solutions Terry Southern and Rob Whitfield of Whitfield Design.



Ellingham said Mark's success came from a strong team with complementary skills.



"Mark's innovation has real global potential and has already attracted attention from a leading multinational corporation."



Two new prizes were awarded this year; Ucol's Rising Star Award was won by Grace Mainwaring, and the Tech Tour prize was won by Neil Viviers, who also won the Collective Intelligence prize on the night which includes a three-year scholarship.



Innovate's programme director Dave Craig was also a winner with the inaugural Manawatū Innovation Ambassador award for his work with entrepreneurs and businesses through the Innovate programme over the last eight years.

The Factory's start-up manager and investment co-ordinator Nick Gain said Dave Craig embodied the innovation spirit by encouraging hundreds of entrepreneurs and young innovators, as well as helping nurture over 60 businesses.



This is the eighth year The Factory has run the Innovate competition and to date, has attracted 1500 entries and has helped establish over 60 businesses.

Advertisement

The programme, initially for Manawatū, has expanded to include the lower half of the North Island and in the eight years has become the premier ideas accelerator in New Zealand.