The shared pathway He Ara Kotahi over the Manawatū Awa opened in June and more than 222,000 groups have used the network of paths.

The success of the paths that connects Palmerston North city to Massey University, Food HQ and Linton Military Camp has also been recognised with a top transport award.

The new landmark won the Sustainable Transport Leadership Award at the NZ Transportation Institute Awards this week.

The He Ara Kotahi project earlier won a New Zealand Planning Institute for consultation over the bridge location.

The New Zealand Transportation institute says He Ara Kotahi demonstrates extremely high levels of leadership, innovation, sound research and technical basis, clear benefits and good community engagement.

Palmerston North City Council's chief infrastructure officer Tom Williams says it's great to receive industry recognition for the pathway.

"We know our community love He Ara Kotahi, and we've loved seeing how much energy and excitement it has created at our awa (river).

"It's great to see our industry peers also see the immense value this project has brought to our community."

Williams says the award is also a tribute to the partners on the project.

"He Ara Kotahi was funded by the New Zealand Government Urban Cycleways programme, NZ Transport Agency, Palmerston North City Council, Central Energy Trust and Powerco.

"Rangitāne, Massey University, Horizons Regional Council and the New Zealand Defence Force have been key partners in the project."