The Manawatū Concert Band has been a favourite on the Palmerston North music scene and on Saturday will hold a celebration concert to mark 25 years of making music.

In 1994 the band was started by Winston Hoare and Bruce Kirk as a musical outlet for woodwind, brass, and percussion musicians, as well as providing a venue for younger up-and-coming performers to hone their skills.

The band has gone from strength to strength over the years under the baton of Tracy Wilson, and with the current musical director Peter Ellery.

There are 40 players in the MCB, and many play in multiple bands, orchestras and small ensembles or jazz groups in the local region.

Well-reviewed and regularly awarded gold for its performances at the Feilding Festival of Bands, MCB plays varied, exciting and challenging music that appeals to a wide range of tastes.

To mark this special milestone, the MCB will present Back to the Future – Celebrating 25 Years on Saturday, November 9 at the Speirs Centre, Palmerston North Boys' High School.

The final concert for the year, MCB will play items from screen, stage and classics including The Dam Busters March, highlights from Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals, a salute to the big band sound of Glen Miller, and selections from Grease.

For a change of pace there is Fanfare for the Common Man and Gustav Holst's Jupiter, and a medley from the Polar Express.

The evening will include guest appearances from some of the band's personalities from the past.

Back to the Future – Celebrating 25 Years at the Speirs Centre, PNBH, 7.30pm Saturday November 9.

Tickets are available from band members, Eventfinda, or at the door on the night (cash sales only). Adults $15, Child/Student $10, Under 5 free, Family (two adults+four children) $40.