The 10th session for 20 school students' holiday woodworking programme once again drew record numbers.

The retired tutors of the Manawatū Woodworkers Guild hold two sessions a year, and for Mike Smith he's thinking it's time to hang up the tools.

"My wife says I should retire."

Smith says the students want to return every year, and with more students enrolling, it's a competitive process to get in quick.

Hunter Busbridge, 11, Monrad Intermediate said he came with an open-mind to make things at his second woodwork holiday course.

But there aren't enough tutors and Smith would like to hear from three people to step in to help with the summer programme from January 20-24 2020.

Mike Smith can be contacted on 3555075. The Manawatū Woodworkers Guild workshop is at 38 Featherstone St.