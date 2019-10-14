A total of 97 per cent of the votes so far have been counted for Horizons Regional Council.

Horizons electoral officer Craig Grant said the final results will be available and posted on the elections page of the HRC website between October 19-25.

The preliminary results have returned six councillors: Bruce Gordon (Manawatū-Rangitīkei), Rachel Keedwell, Jono Naylor, and Wiremu Te Awe Awe (Palmerston North).

The six new councillors are Fiona Gordon (Palmerston North), Sam Ferguson and Emma Clarke (Horowhenua), John Turkington (Manawatū-Rangitīkei), Weston Kirton (Ruapehu) and Allan Benbow (Tararua),

Whanganui councillors David Cotton and Nicola Patrick were elected unopposed.