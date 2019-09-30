The Feilding Makino Masters swimming team has a collective age of 390 years.

For the past few years the six team members get together once a week but they also swim separately a couple of times a week at the Makino Aquatic Centre.

They swim all styles; butterfly, breaststroke, backstroke and freestyle and at the North Island Masters swimming champs in Whakatāne they won the Top Team trophy for the most team points.

Each of the six in the team also won age group medals in teams from Auckland to Dunedin and from places in between.

Advertisement

As well as major events, the team competes in several fun events a year with the next being run by Raumati Club in Paraparaumu this month.

Makino Masters meet 8am Sundays at the Makino Aquatic Centre in Feilding.

Team member Val Mills said she'll be competing at the New Zealand Masters long course national championships in November in Auckland.

Overall age group placings of the Makino team:85-89 men: Michael Tunnicliffe, 2nd; 70-74 women: Val Mills, 2nd; 65-69 women: Pam Workman, 1st; 60-64 women: Rosemary Mead-White,1st; 50-54 women: Sara Kennard, 1st; 50-54 women, Heidi Langtry, 3rd.