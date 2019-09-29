The arts community in Marton is thriving and works from local artists are being showcased at the Marton Arts and Crafts Centre's biennial exhibition.

The exhibition opened on September 29 and features a wide range of works from the 100-plus local artists and crafters who are part of the Centre. The exhibition is open until 3pm on October 6.

The works, including painting, ceramics, weaving and mosaics are on display alongside work from three guest exhibitors – Carmen Simmonds with glass, Michael Walker with wood series and Laurence Gatehouse's weaving.

The Centre's president Carla Woollaston said the three guest exhibitors complemented the work of their own artists.

"We are proud of the amazing work that comes out of our centre."

This year's exhibition also features artist talks from the three guest exhibitors.

Michael Walker spoke on the opening day, Simmonds will speak Thursday October 3 at 6pm and Gatehouse, 2pm Saturday October 5.

Woollaston said the talks were an opportunity to hear directly from the artists about their work.

Much of the work on display will be available for sale and many of the exhibitors will also take commissions.

The Marton Arts and Crafts Centre exhibition is at 16 Grey St, Marton.

Opening hours are 10am to 4pm (3pm on the last day) with a late night on Thursday October 3 to 8pm.

Admission is $5, and refreshments will be available.