Radiography services will only be available for emergency cases during two 24-hour strikes at Palmerston North Hospital next week.

The strike action will affect MidCentral DHB's ability to offer radiographic services over the two periods

The first proposed strike will begin 7am, Monday September 30 until 7am October 1.

The second strike is scheduled to begin at 7am on Wednesday October 2 and conclude at 7am on Thursday October 3.

Advertisement

Medical imaging technologists and radiographic assistants will be in the two planned strikes.

They are members of Apex, the association of professionals and executive employees who are covered by bargaining initiated by Apex late last year.

Operations executive acute and elective specialist services Lyn Horgan said radiographic services will be available for emergency cases that are life or limb preserving, but all other services with the exception of ultrasound will be suspended during the strike period.

"We respect the right of these staff members to take industrial action, and our focus during this time will be to ensure a minimal amount of impact on people who require our services.

"We've worked closely with Apex to ensure the provision of life-preserving services during the strike period.

"However we must apologise in advance to anyone whose non urgent appointment or procedure is delayed due to this action."

Horgan said a number of patient appointments will need to be postponed during the strike period, but those affected will be contacted directly to have their procedure rescheduled.

MITs are qualified healthcare professionals who produce medical images of the body using radiation, to help clinicians diagnose and treat illness and injury.

Advertisement

RAs assist the team with patient care and flow within the department.