Massey University Drama Society is back with its semester two show.

Billed as 'chaotically comedic and mischievously mysterious', the Ax of Murder by Pat Cook is a dysfunctional cast, a haunted script, and a hunt for a killer that is guaranteed to have you dying of laughter.

Assisted by co-director Zak Rodgers, debut director Jayda McIndoe says that Ax is a really snappy and an immensely fun script.

"It's a murder mystery and a unique opportunity for Muds to stretch a variety of talents in theatrical performance.

"Although I am nervous about directing a full show, the cast has proven to be incredibly welcoming and so comfortable working together on stage."

Natasha Melbye (centre) with the cast from left: Jess Ramage, Justin Ngai, Mikayla Huband, Tyson Atua, Zain Collins, and Renee Grenville. ROB EDWARDS

Theatre newcomer studying a Graduate Dip Arts in psychology, Caleb Allison has landed the lead role of Sergeant Mike, a police officer imbued with bulldog determination who loves his no-nonsense demeanour in the hunt for the truth.

"This is a fantastic script; the story is sharp and witty — our cast has already demonstrated a strong rapport with one another, and the audience is sure to enjoy this spectacle of chaos and comedy of these ridiculous characters coming to life," says McIndoe.

Ax of Murder, The Auditorium, Sir Geoffrey Peren Building, Massey University, 7pm, September 27, 28. . Koha entry.