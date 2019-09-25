A raranga exhibition by staff and students from Papaoiea campus Te Wananga o Aotearoa opened at Te Manawa Museum last week and will be on show until December 1.

The bi-annual Ngā Kete Toi features works created at the Ngā Mahi ā te Whare Pora weaving programme at the Papaioea campus.

Included in the exhibition are a collection of poi made from natural and contemporary materials; a range of kete muka (fine bags); rapaki (traditional wraparound garments); pīkau (backpacks); Matariki wearable costumes inspired by Māori proverbs and several pōtae (hats) including a Pōtae Tauā (mourning cap) and a pōtae that mimics a 1920s cloche.

Raranga kaiako Adrienne Spratt and Brenda Tuuta have been teaching at Papaioea for more than 10 years.

Advertisement

Spratt and Tuuta bring their classes together for noho marae stays, which helps create positive relationships among tauira.

"The Level 4 tauira see what they can aspire to and for the degree levels, it's a good reminder of where they have come from," Spratt says.

"Level 4 is a foundation year and they learn about tikanga and kawa pertaining to raranga. It is a comfortable space to learn techniques and kupu associated with the art of raranga in a relaxed atmosphere," she says.

"It is a very holistic learning and some tauira don't know why they have been drawn to this programme.

"They come for many reasons. Attaining a formal qualification is often life changing for not only themselves but also their whānau."

About 60 per cent will continue on to higher levels.

"A lot of people finish the Level 5 diploma and say 'that's it', then they turn around and sign up for the degree."

The kaiako say learning raranga gives tauira the confidence to continue learning, even if it's in another subject.

Advertisement

"We love seeing tauira grow through the programme and go on to other things."