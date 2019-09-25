Palmerston North's Rohan Sharma says youth are striking tomorrow because the older generations did not pay heed to the climate issues.

"We want to live in a future where the next generations can live in a habitable climate."

Sharma is an organiser of the city's School Strike 4 Climate NZ and part of the national group that says they won't back down until four detailed demands are met.

"We will continue to make our voices heard until all of our demands are met.

Advertisement

"The cost of inaction is far too high when our lives , cultures and homelands are at stake."

With the students now putting the call out to adults too, it is highly likely that tomorrow will be the biggest climate strike mobilisation in Aotearoa.

Companies such as Mevo, Commonsense, Macpac and Akina will be shutting up shop and joining the young people on the streets.

SS4C NZ has also mustered support from the PSA, First Union, NZ Union of Students' Associations and the NZ Council of Trade Unions.

"It is great that union members are supporting us.

"Union members know the power of collective action - so it makes sense that they would understand why we are doing this.

"After all, there are no jobs on a dead planet. This is our only home.

"Our representatives need to show us meaningful and immediate action that safeguards our futures on this planet.

Advertisement

"Nothing else will matter if we cannot look after the Earth for current and future generations."

+Strikes for Friday can be found on the School Strike 4 Climate NZ Facebook page and website.