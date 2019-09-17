Police are thanking the firearms community which has so far responded positively to the gun amnesty.

They are now encouraging firearm owners in the Manawatū, Tararua, Rangitikei, and Horowhenua areas to attend the prohibited firearms amnesty and buy-back collection events this weekend in Palmerston North.

The Palmerston North events will be held at the Awapuni Race Course, with access off Te Wanaka Rd.

The events will run on Friday 20, Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 September from 10.30am-3.30pm on all three days.

Advertisement

As at Sunday September 15, Central District Police have received 2260 firearms from 1379 firearms owners at collection events in Palmerston North, Levin, Dannevirke, Whanganui, Hāwera, Stratford, New Plymouth, Taihape, and Taumarunui.

"We encourage those people with weapons which are now newly prohibited following the law change.

"To avoid the last-minute rush and queues, come into one of the local collection points now and not leave it until the December 20 deadline which is the end to the amnesty."

For more information on collection events please go to: www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-l, or call 0800 311 311.