Aileen Kars celebrated her 106th birthday today.

On the table in front of Mrs Kars were cards from the Queen, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Palmerston North MP Iain Lees-Galloway.

Mrs Kars has received three cards from the Queen.

"When I turned 100 and 105. Thank goodness it only comes once a year."

Advertisement

Her memory is sharp.

"I was born and bred on the farm Burnbrae at Tokomaru and married my school boyfriend.

"We had 54 years and had two sons. Russell has been my godsend," she said.

Her other son Graham who died years earlier had no family.

Russell and his wife Amelia, and their three daughters and husbands, and great-grandson Karlos flew in for the big day.

Mr Kars and his wife made the journey from Sydney with their two daughters, Judith Coe and Helen Sipeli, Helen's husband Dr Fui Sipeli, and their grandson Karlos.

Eldest granddaughter Christine Hipa and husband Desmond came from Niue for the celebration.

Judith's husband was the only family member of this generation not able to make the big day.

Advertisement

"We hope to have her genes," said Judith.

Mrs Kars has 12 grandchildren and five great-granchildren living in Sydney and on Niue.