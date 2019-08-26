The MidCentral DHB is asking for help to fund much-needed maternity medical equipment.

On the wishlist are new electrical breast pumps and maternity and parent recliner chairs.

The chairs allow for optimal positioning of mother and baby when establishing breastfeeding and also for skin-to-skin kangaroo cuddles to promote bonding between parents and their baby.

At present nurses move chairs to where they are needed and hope they have enough to meet demand.

The DHB cares for over 2500 children and over 500 preterm and unwell full-term babies each year at the Palmerston North Hospital.

Within the hospital's neonatal unit, breastfeeding support is provided to around 500 infants each year.

Most women are dependent on expressing to initiate and support breast milk supply.

To raise funds for these items Countdown opened its fundraising campaign on August 5 which will run to October 27, selling raffle tickets in-store and accepting customer donations at checkouts.