Valerie Webster was a Zonta Governor in the Palmerston North District 16 and a bed of Zonta yellow roses has been planted in her honour at the Esplanade.

Zonta Manawatū president Sue Green said the organisation worked with the Esplanade Rose Garden to plant the roses to acknowledge the centenary of Zonta International.

Green said Webster proposed a new breed of rose be developed at the 1984 Sydney Convention as a symbol of Zonta Rose Day.

The proposal was supported by the Manawatū Zontians and the renowned English-based nursery Harkness Roses cultivated the flower.

Zonta Rose Day falls on March 8 which coincides with International Women's Day.

"Zonta Manawatū continues to celebrate this day with a IWD breakfast and guest speaker and gives a yellow rose to the women and girls who attend," says Green.

Zonta Manawatū provides service and advocacy to empower women and girls locally and internationally.