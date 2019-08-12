SuperGrans Palmerston North is a volunteer mentoring service and they're calling for more volunteers with life skills to help in the community.

They are a non-judgemental group of women who have the patience to pass on their skills.

Former teacher Alana Blair who has always been helping people says she joined SuperGrans five years ago when she moved from the country to the city.

Blair said there many in the community who benefited from SuperGrans.

SuperGrans has been operating in the Manawatū since 2005, and say they have helped thousands of people learn new skills in their homes and at workshops at a level they could manage while encouraging new ways of thinking.

Budgeting is one area of mentoring.

"We work within their budget and help as much as we can."

She said a lot of people wanted to provide their own food and this was where those volunteers who have their own gardens worked alongside them to grow vegetables for their families.

Blair says they are teaching old skills to the younger mums and others.

"We teach systems, which is enlightening and enables them to operate in a routine. A lot of what we teach is common sense."

The volunteers' mentoring is delivered with empathy and kindness and no question is too small or too silly.

If you can help SuperGrans in the community with basic cooking, menu planning, sewing, knitting and crochet, basic budgeting, budget shopping, vegetable gardening, parenting skills, household management and advocacy, contact admin@sgmanawatu.org.nz or 06 354 3804.