Manawatū Bangalee Society (MBS) celebrated its silver jubilee at the Rangiora Community Centre at the weekend in a colourful ceremony

The two-hour cultural programme consisted of songs and dances, poems, instrumental music, a stand-up comic and juggling.

President Srikanta Chatterjee in his opening address, outlined the historical background of the Society and its aims and objectives, the principal one of which being to foster and nurture the Bengali language and culture.

The aim was to give younger members a sense of pride in their heritage and in their multiple cultural identity.

Many performances were by members and their children, some of which were as young seven.

MBS is a social and cultural club with members mainly from two countries – Bangladesh and the Indian state of West Bengal – who are united by the love of their common mother tongue, Bangla or Bengali, and their largely common culture.

A major attraction was the slide-show capturing visually the history of the Society in various cultural activities and also its involvement in the wider community over the last 25 years.