Volunteers in the Manawatū are being asked to give some love to the Manawatū River catchment.

Multi award-winning charity Sustainable Coastlines is supporting Tanenuiarangi Manawatū Inc and the Manawatū River Source to Sea project to improve the waterways in Palmerston North.

They are looking for schools, businesses and community volunteers to plant trees on June 13, 14 and 15.

For details go to www.sustainablecoastlines.org

Co-founder of Sustainable Coastlines and former Young New Zealander of the Year Sam Judd says cleaning up our waterways is an immense challenge.

"This is an issue that effects everyone in the community."



Judd says an opinion poll this year found that water pollution was the number one concern for New Zealanders.

Colmar Brunton found that 82 per cent of respondents were extremely or very concerned about the issue, rating higher than both living costs and the health system.

"While this issue has divided politicians, communities and businesses, Sustainable Coastlines has chosen to hit the road and do something about it."

Judd says the ANZ Love Your Water Tour 2019 will mean tens of thousands of native plants and trees are planted throughout 10 regions of New Zealand.

"We're engaging thousands of school students, families, corporate volunteers, farmers and others to scale up waterways restoration carried out by local community groups.

"Even residents from retirement villages and crime offenders are getting involved through clever partnerships with Arena Living and the Department of Corrections."

Judd said as well as collaborating with local communities each step of the way, they were teaming up with ANZ bank to work directly with farmers.

"We'll also be planting thousands of trees in the main centres, where waterways suffer the worst pollution of all, which could help to balance the rural-urban divide that this issue can cause.

Riparian restoration helps reduce pollution by soaking up runoff, controls erosion by stabilising river banks, creates habitat for improving native biodiversity and helps remove pollution from the atmosphere which directly addresses Climate Change.

Details on the events:

sustainablecoastlines.org/event/te-kawau-planting-event-manawatu-day-1/

sustainablecoastlines.org/event/te-kawau-planting-manawatu-day-2/

sustainablecoastlines.org/event/turitea-stream-community-planting-day/