The biggest Lego minifigure in New Zealand will be on display at the upcoming Brick-Con 2019 convention in Palmerston North.

Instead of the normal 5cm that the Lego figures stand, Kāpiti Lego enthusiast Jake Roos has created a 1.2m high piece that is able to move due to some complex building.

It is just one of hundreds of extraordinary displays that Bric-Con promoter Dylan Thomsen says will be on display on June 1-2 at Arena 3 on Pascal St.

"Brick-Con 2019 is going to be bigger and better than any Lego show Palmy has had before," says Thomsen.

Advertisement

"It's going to be full of all new creations that people won't have seen before, built by some of New Zealand's best Lego builders.

"It's kind of like the Lego Masters TV show but in the flesh in Palmerston North."

The money raised from the charity event will go to Heart Kids in Manawatū that supports families with children living with a heart condition.

"The more people who go to the show, the more money we raise for Heart Kids – so we are calling all people young and old to come along and see brick building taken to a whole new level," says Thomsen.

While Palmerston North has hosted Lego shows before, this will be the first time the Brick-Con annual convention event has been held in the city.

On the Friday, exhibitors only will compete in challenges and share some of the secrets behind the building of their creations, before the convention opens to the public on Saturday and Sunday.

Brick-Con attracts Lego lovers from all around the country and there will be close to 100 exhibitors from as far afield as Dunedin and Auckland who have spent months building their displays for the show.

Discount earlybird tickets are available now through Ticketek or door sales on the day will be $10 for adults, $7 for kids (aged over three) and $30 for a family pass.

Online details at: www.facebook.com/PalmyBrickShow