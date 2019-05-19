

Bring your bags for the annual Red Cross book sale over Queen's Birthday weekend.

The sorters had one week off after the 2018 sale and then 40 got back into the task of sorting up to 100,000 books for this year's sale.

The sorted books are stacked in boxes that reach to the ceiling. There will also be DVDs, jigsaw puzzles, posters, vinyl ALPs, games and comics.

Organiser Jill Spicer says it takes a community to run a book sale.

The Army, Corrections, language schools, Massey Muslim Students Association and secondary schools will all be pitching in again to help with the 27th book sale.

Spicer says they need strong arms, and the Army and Corrections will be stepping up next week to do the heavy lifting to move the books to the Barber/Bell Hall on Waldegrave St.

She also reminds everyone to bring their own bags for their purchases.

Spicer said some of the funds from the book sale will be used in Palmerston North for refugee resettlement, and funds sent to Wellington will be used in New Zealand and overseas.

+The Red Cross book sale, May 31, 10am-8pm; June 1, 10am-6pm; June 2, 10am-4pm; June 3, 10am-2pm.