Have a go at the Central Districts Woodwork Expo on Sunday.

That's the invitation from the Manawatū Woodworkers Guild, which is holding its 25th Open Day in Bell and Barber Halls.

Guild member Mike Walker says they have given the expo the new title Central Districts Woodwork Expo.

"We feel this better represents what the Open Day has evolved into and where we would like it to grow.

It's the one day a year the Guild enjoyed hosting and gives the members and the public an opportunity to see the range of items that can be made from wood.

"Members make items from utilitarian to art. the National Association of Woodworkers (NAW) is our major sponsor and they'll be at the expo in their snazzy new shirts.

"Because of NAW we can hold the expo and offer prizes. There are also benefits to being a member of the guild."

There are nine clubs from Taupō to Wellington which compete in various activities throughout the day. Mike says there are two main competitions - the interclub woodturning and a gallery involving all forms of woodwork.

"There will also be a scrollsaw competition and a fun five-minute mystery competition run during the day.

"Demonstrations run throughout the day so no matter what your interest is it should be covered.

"Anybody interested in trying their hand on a wood lathe or scrollsaw is welcome to have a go, with one of our members showing you the way."

The woodturning competition has a team of six members from each club who all use the lathe to turn an item, normally consisting of two pieces.

Each team aims to end up with three finished items that are the same size and shape, without the aid of any measuring equipment - only a team manager and a good eye.

Mike says the competition is good entertainment and runs mid morning and after lunch.



"The gallery competition is based on a display of the top 10 pieces from each club from throughout the year, and is open to any form of woodwork.

"The gallery style display showcases some of the finest works from New Zealand's top woodworkers, and is judged across four categories by an invited guest."



New Zealand's top trade suppliers will be present to sell their wares, craft supplies, tools, machinery, and timber; with a selection of items to suit a number of different crafts.

A full list of sellers and their specials is on the website: mwg.org.nz



+The Central Districts Woodwork Expo, May 19, 9am-3pm, Bell and Barber Halls Waldegrave St.

For setup of competition tables the doors open 1pm-5pm on the Saturday or 8am on the 19th.

+Entry is $5 or $10 family pass.

For further information:Mike Walker (snr) on 021 303 596 or mrcrwalker@xtra.co.nz