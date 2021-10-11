Art Trail Manawatū celebrates tenacity of arts community

Palmerston North charcoal artist Naga Tsutsumi during his live drawing performance, part of the Art Trail Mix exhibition opening at Square Edge Arts Centre. Photo / Judith Lacy

Live performances are a rare treat these Delta days and the opening of Art Trail Manawatū's exhibition was so non-virtual the Square Edge floorboards were vibrating.

Trail Mix is a showcase of works from each of the artists participating in Art Trail Manawatū on this weekend. More than 100 artists in 18 locations from Foxton to Pohangina make up the trail. Some of the venues are artists' studios and others public spaces such as Caccia Birch House and Feilding and District Art Society.

Art Trail has three components – the exhibition that runs until October 28, the physical trail on October 16 and 17, and the online trail. Visitors can attend all or any of these events, which are free for both artists and the public.

Japan-born Naga Tsutsumi was inspired by live drawing performances in New York. On Friday, he was accompanied by drummers, a guitarist and mine artist David Ladderman (pictured). Photo / Judith Lacy

Accompanied by two members of the Kodama Japanese Drum Team and Kirsty Porter on electric guitar, Palmerston North charcoal artist Naga Tsutsumi did a live drawing performance at the exhibition opening. He was inspired by similar events in New York he had seen online.

As Tsutsumi's drawing developed, mime artist David Ladderman joined the performance.

The full drum team welcomed guests to the opening on Friday night.

Mayor Grant Smith told guests the trail signifies all the great things about community art in the region. He said he was amazed by the quality, depth and breadth of the works on display.

Councillor Rachel Bowen said she was delighted to see more artists taking part this year and new artists being added to the programme. The exhibition was an opportunity to see examples of contributing works.

Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere said he did the trail last year and what stuck in his mind was the opportunity to engage directly with the artists.

Art Trail Manawatū has received funding from Palmerston North city and Manawatū district councils.

Trail guides can be picked up from the Square Shop in Square Edge Arts Centre or accessed online.

The online trail is at communityarts.org.nz.

This is the fifth annual art trail and each has been organised by Square Edge Community Arts.

The Details

What: Art Trail Manawatū

When: October 16, 17, 10am-4pm

Where: various locations

Entry: free