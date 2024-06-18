Arrests follow rise in garden pot thefts across Palmerston North

If anyone recognises the items pictured as theirs, please contact the police on 105 and quote reference file number: 240514/11627.

Police have cut the growing number of garden pot thefts down with two men charged in relation to multiple burglaries across Palmerston North, says Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson, Manawatū area investigations manager.

The operation dubbed Operation Hotpot saw multiple search warrants executed yesterday by Palmerston North CIB and Tactical Crime Unit.

The operation started following an increase in burglaries targeting garden pots and ornaments in the Kelvin Grove and Cloverlea suburbs of Palmerston North.

Two Palmerston North men aged 38 and 40 have been held in custody and were due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday, June 18, on two and 16 charges of burglary respectively.

“I think we can overlook the value of items we have on display in our gardens, but more importantly the sentimental value that can be associated with them,” said Thompson.

“It was clear that many of the people who had these items stolen had been deeply affected. It is pleasing that we can bring this result to them.

“I would like to thank staff who dug deep to bring this result for those who lost their ornaments and plants right from their front yards.

“We are looking to reunite pots which have since been recovered in search warrants executed across Palmerston North, but which remain unhomed.

“If anyone recognises the items pictured as theirs please contact police on 105 and reference file number: 240514/11627,” he said.