OPINION

Anzac Day is always special in the Rangitīkei electorate as we have the greatest military presence of any electorate in New Zealand, with Linton, Ōhakea and Waiouru.

I was privileged to be invited to speak at the Marton service this year and was grateful for the camaraderie and delicious breakfast provided at Cook’s Bar afterwards.

The lone piper on the hill at the Mt View Cemetery commemorations was especially poignant, and I finished the morning with another great tribute, in my hometown of Turakina, to all those who have served and who are serving today, in New Zealand and overseas.

The huge number of people, young and old, who turned out to services across the region this year is a testament to our community spirit and our respect for the sacrifices made to preserve our communities.

The unique character of our vast Rangitīkei electorate fosters a deep connection for Anzac Day and the Anzac spirit. We honour our servicemen and women, past and present, by learning from them. In doing so, we take up the challenge they left to us.

Like them, we must go forward together towards the challenges we face - and there are many. The question is, how do we respond? It’s pretty simple, really: we respond with one of those defining Anzac qualities. We go forward, together.

Anzac Day fell in the April Parliamentary recess week. These weeks provide a fantastic opportunity for me to meet with constituents and to get out and about across the mighty Rangitīkei.

It was great to host Economic Development Minister Melissa Lee in Marton and showcase some of New Zealand’s best businesses operating in our backyard.

We went to PEC, an innovative Marton business, that prides itself on offering high-tech careers and leading-edge technology to New Zealand and the world. Richard, Helen and Scott showed us around their business and factory and showcased the future of fuelling through New Zealand’s first smart pump and their hydrogen initiative.

I love telling people 90 per cent of fuel pumps in New Zealand are manufactured in Marton.

Melissa and I also hosted a great lunch with local businesspeople at Four Doors Down, and caught up with Rangitīkei District Mayor Andy Watson and chief executive Kevin Ross.

It’s a privilege to showcase our region to my ministerial colleagues, and I’m looking forward to hosting Chris Bishop and Simeon Brown in the coming weeks.

Suze Redmayne is the MP for Rangitīkei.