Rural communities minister Mark Patterson said any farmers or growers struggling to contact their Rural Support Trust to talk about the range of support that is available and get help, if needed, to apply for a Rural Assistance Payment.

“We know droughts can be tough to recover from and we recognise the lingering effects on affected rural communities.”

Rural Support Trust Tararua area support coordinator Jane Tylee said the payment was there for farmers who meet the criteria to help work through financial situations.

“Times are tough for our farming community. If anyone needs to get in touch please do. We’re here to talk about a number of situations.”

Manawatu-Rangitikei Federated Farmers president Ian Strahan said The Rural Support Trust and Federated Farmers worked hand in hand, with the support trust an intricate part of the rural landscape.

“At the moment sheep and beef farmers are doing it hard, with the weather and drench resistance.

“They’re losing money and the succession issues are quite stressful. Our dairy farmers are also doing it rough. Everyone’s putting in huge hours, working seven days a week to keep our country ticking.

“It’s not an easy industry to be in and the Rural Support Trust is a godsend. The work they do to support farmers is invaluable. This new Rural Support Trust payment is great value for money - it’s going to help a lot of people,” Strahan said.