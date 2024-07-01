A new scheme will help farmers and growers affected by droughts.
The Rural Support Trust’s Rural Assistance Payments were announced on June 24. The payments will help eligible farmers and growers with living costs after financial hits caused by droughts.
Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston said the payments were available until November 10.
“This is when farmer incomes are expected to lift.”
Farmers and growers across 34 districts including Northland, Taranaki, Horizons - Manawatu-Whanganui, including Tararua, greater Wellington including Wairarapa, top of the South - Marlborough, Tasman, and Nelson, Canterbury, and Otago can now apply for this assistance from MSD.