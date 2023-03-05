Actor Annie Ruth reflects on how the best opportunities are the ones that seemingly come out of nowhere. Photo / Supplied

In The Book Addict, Annie Ruth reveals stories from her life — an adventurous one that has taken her around the world, finding a second home in Greece. Her whirlwind career culminated in her role as director of Toi Whakaari: New Zealand Drama School for almost 15 years.

“What a pleasure it is to bring The Book Addict to Palmerston North — for me it’s the romance capital of New Zealand!”

She met the woman who would become her wife shortly before taking up a contract to act in Steel Magnolias at Centrepoint. They have now been together for 33 years.

Journeys, transformations, adventures, misadventures — Ruth’s stories veer from funny to tragic, dangerous to joyous, sexy to challenging — always the unvarnished truth.

Reviewer John Smythe wrote: “Annie forms the nucleus of a dynamic world of relived human experience that becomes highly active in our imaginations. It’s as good as a book, only better because we get to share the experience together.”

The Book Addict has been performed in theatres, a pub and people’s homes, needing only an audience and the storyteller to create this intimate event. Ruth sits perched on a bar stool as she sips a cocktail amid a myriad books — books that have influenced and shaped her life. Her stories evoke echoes in the lives of her listeners.

“We need to tell our stories. Every life has extraordinary stories to offer,” Ruth says.

Back to that Palmy love story. Every weekend romance blossomed when new love Jo drove up from Wellington in her Hillman Super Minx to see Ruth act. After they had been together about three months, they were awarded the Palmerston North Evening Standard’s Theatre Award for Romance of the Year. This was in 1989, and Ruth believes it may have been the first time a lesbian relationship was celebrated in such a public way.

The Details

What: The Book Addict

When: Friday, March 10, 7.30pm; Saturday, March 11, 2.30pm, 7.30pm

Where: The Dark Room

Tickets: Centrepoint Theatre