Angie Farrow's Chance explores love and destiny, at Globe Theatre in Palmerston North

Rob Lloyd and Liz Kirkman star in Chance, four short plays on what it means to love.

Just days after the annual celebration of all things love, theatregoers will be challenged to question whether it is possible to hold on to the emotion.

Chance is a collection of short plays on love and destiny written and directed by Angie Farrow.

It will be performed at the Globe Theatre in Palmerston North from February 17 to 19.

Until her recent retirement, Farrow was Professor in Theatre and Creative Processes at Massey University.

She was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2021 New Year Honours.

Chance showcases love and destiny in a new light, Farrow says.

It speaks to contemporary relationships, exploring questions around whether it is possible to hold on to love and what happens when we control too much.

Audiences will be given four very different takes on what it means to love and to lose in love, taken on a journey into their own imaginations.



"While we can feel love for another very deeply, some of us lack the ability to sustain relationships in any meaningful way," Farrow says.

"The play investigates what it means to love and why love so often lets us down."

Chance is four short plays, including two award-winning monologues, all performed by Rob Lloyd and Liz Kirkman.

"Rob and Liz are exceptionally talented actors, but they're also willing to experiment, take risks, see where their imaginations take them," Farrow says.



"Every rehearsal is like painting on an empty canvas because none of us quite know what we will create and are sometimes amazed at what we come up with."

Chance is a part of the four-day Papaioea Festival of Arts.

Chance opens on February 17 and runs for three nights at the Globe Theatre, with tickets available through Eventfinda.