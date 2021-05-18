Andrew London to perform in Palmerston North on May 22

Kirsten and Andrew London. Photo / Bradley Garner

Kāpiti Coast musicians Andrew and Kirsten London are performing in Palmerston North on Saturday.

Andrew, of Hot Club Sandwich fame, is also a songwriter and satirist. Kirsten accompanies as bass guitarist, backing vocalist and prompt.

Let's Talk About Me, I Hugged My Mate, and Middle Aged Man in Lycra are some of the Andrew's titles. His whimsical songs reflect mainstream culture with gentle irreverence, and playfully lampoon many of society's obsessions and taboos. Themes run the gamut from rugby fans, driving habits, youth culture and weddings, to male insecurities, technophobia and household appliances.

Recent reviewers of Andrew's lyrical skills have made comparisons to the late John Clarke (who admitted to being a fan), and after a recent appearance live on RNZ National, one commentator remarked "the Andrew London Trio are Flight of the Conchords for rest homes".

The Details

What: Andrew and Kirsten London

When: Saturday, May 22, 7.30pm

Where: Hokowhitu Bowling Club

Tickets: $20 at the door