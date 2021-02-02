Amy Hunt to perform at Family Day Out in Palmerston North

Palmerston North turns 150 this year and one of the first celebrations is at the historic Caccia Birch House.

The Family Day Out on February 14 features country performer Carson Taare, Amy Hunt and friends, reggae fusion band Ripple Effect and covers band Regulars.

Accompanying Hunt will be Dave Iwikau, Michael Doody and Riley Booth.

Organiser Roger Buchanan says the concert will provide a variety of excellent entertainment to suit all ages and tastes and at an affordable price.

Like many sectors of the community, the arts sector has been hurting because of the effects of Covid-19 and, as well as providing a performance opportunity, Family Day Out focuses on the talent in the community, he says.

Established and emerging artists and bands will perform.

Concertgoers are invited to bring lunch and refreshments and food trucks will be on site.

There will also be a bouncy castle, toddler playland and thunder run obstacle course for children.



Tickets are $12 for adults and $25 for families. Gate sales will be available but to avoid congestion Buchanan recommends buying tickets from www.eventfinda.co.nz. The concert runs from 1pm-5pm.