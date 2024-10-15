Some of the people at Alzheimers Manawatū helping with Memory Walk this week - Angie Bradshaw, Tracy Lynn, Barbie Knox and Rona Turqueza.

Memory Walks are being planned to raise awareness of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease in Manawatū this week and people are being encouraged to wear purple clothing.

Alzheimers Manawatū manager Tracy Lynn said the walks and wearing purple helped raise awareness of dementia.

Dispelling stigma was a key area of focus this year. Talking and asking questions helped create an understanding around dementia and Alzheimers, and helped to normalise a disease that currently affects 70,000 New Zealanders.

Lynn said she was heartened by a recent question and answer session in Palmerston North open to the public that saw 73 people attend. More sessions are being planned around the rohe.

It was a relaxed environment where people could feel free to ask questions, or learn answers to questions they hadn’t even thought of themselves.