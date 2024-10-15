Advertisement
Alzheimers Manawatū planning memory walks

Paul Williams
Some of the people at Alzheimers Manawatū helping with Memory Walk this week - Angie Bradshaw, Tracy Lynn, Barbie Knox and Rona Turqueza.

Memory Walks are being planned to raise awareness of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease in Manawatū this week and people are being encouraged to wear purple clothing.

Alzheimers Manawatū manager Tracy Lynn said the walks and wearing purple helped raise awareness of dementia.

Dispelling stigma was a key area of focus this year. Talking and asking questions helped create an understanding around dementia and Alzheimers, and helped to normalise a disease that currently affects 70,000 New Zealanders.

Lynn said she was heartened by a recent question and answer session in Palmerston North open to the public that saw 73 people attend. More sessions are being planned around the rohe.

It was a relaxed environment where people could feel free to ask questions, or learn answers to questions they hadn’t even thought of themselves.

How do I get diagnosed? How do I know if I have dementia? How do I know if a family member has dementia? What services are available? How do I make a will? Is it age related?

“Knowledge helps,” she said.

SOME KEY FACTS

- Almost 70,000 New Zealanders are living with dementia

- Almost 170,000 New Zealanders are likely to be living with dementia by 2050

- Four out of five New Zealanders know or have known someone living with dementia

- Dementia rates are 30% higher in women than men

- The estimated cost of dementia to New Zealand is $2.5 billion, expected to reach $5.9b by 2050

- Residential care accounts for half of government spending on dementia

- Dementia rates are increasing faster among Māori, Pacific Island and Asian populations

Thursday, October 17:

Dannevirke, Brass Band Hall, 10.30am.

Palmerston North, opposite The Plaza on Church St, 10.30am

Friday, October 17:

Levin, Freemasons Centre on corner of Parker Ave and Power St, 10.30am.

Feilding, by Soldiers Memorial Statue, Machester Square, 10.30am.



