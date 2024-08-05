One of six or seven rows of swappers, with plenty of browsers, at the Palmerston North Hot Rod Club Swap Meet and Hot Rod Display. Photo / Dean Taylor
If it is the first Saturday of August, as far as Kiwi hot rodders are concerned, all roads lead to Manfeild Park.
Since 1971, the Palmerston North Hot Rod Club (PNHRC) has been holding the Swap Meet and Hot Rod Display, initially in The Square, but for most of the 53 years at Manfeild Park with its abundance of indoor and outdoor space, superb facilities and nearby racetrack.
PNHRC president Howard Wills said the event gained a reputation as being a genuine automotive swap meet and high-class display, and that reputation had continued.
The club maintains the high standard, pitching in to make sure it is a well-oiled, well-run event that keeps the enthusiasts, rodders, sellers and traders coming back year after year.
Enthusiasts also get to have a bit of time on the racetrack, a unique attraction made possible by the co-operation between the rodders and racers.
The chance for the big machines to have some track time comes while the race drivers take a break for lunch from the test day.
Wills said PNHRC members were committed to a busy weekend every August, not only setting up and running the event at Manfeild Park, but hosting a Saturday-night social and Sunday-morning breakfast at the clubrooms for members, residents and visitors.
He said the event provided funds for the club to keep operating, plus once expenses were taken care of, donations were made to worthy organisations.
High on the list is the club’s favoured charity, Arohanui Hospice.
The running of the day is also assisted with man (and woman) power from the volunteers of the Bennydale Fire Brigade in exchange for a donation to the brigade’s coffers.
As well as the chance to pick up a bargain or see some of the new offerings or specialised builds, the meet brings out some interesting vehicles, new even to the residents.
Wills was familiar with Stevan Fisk’s Flathead-powered Hillman Husky when I quizzed him, but the 1986 “Holden” Monza was something new to us both — and plenty of other visitors, judging by the close inspection it was attracting.
Best guess is the vehicle is a rebadged and repowered Opel Monza, given a Holden look and a 350ci Chevrolet V8 — similar to something built by an Aussie motor racing legend in 1983-84.
The Opel Monza, or Vauxhall Royale Coupé in Britain, was closer in design to the Holden Commodore than the Chevrolet Monza. There was also an Opel Commodore, the design inspiration for the Aussie car. All used four or six-cylinder engines, either European GM designs or Chevrolet straight sixes.
Holden race legend Peter Brock had been developing go-fast cars for HDT and liked the European Monza design.
Holden had said it wasn’t going to bring them to Australia, so Brock spent 1983-84 developing his own Peter Brock HTD Holden Monza Special — fitting a Group Three-spec 5-litre V8 and Borg Warner’s new T5 five-speed transmission from the Corvette into the premium European hatchback.
The car was a sensation, but too expensive to produce, so it was a one-off — still in existence.
Nearby was the pretty 1964 Honda S600 roadster, only the company’s third car behind a small truck and the S500.
It used a 606cc engine that revved to 8500rpm, through a four-speed transmission via a hypoid differential outputting to chain drives for each rear wheel. The little roadster could hit 90mph (145km/h).
It was certainly a show with something interesting for everyone — and if you missed it, it will be back on the first Saturday in August next year.