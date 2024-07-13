Dan Carter played 112 test matches for the All Blacks winning two Rugby World Cups. Photo / Photosport.nz

Rugby legend Dan Carter has donated a signed copy of his book 1598 for the Peter Bush charity auction evening in Palmerston North on August 8.

The auction will feature a selection of prints of Bush’s iconic rugby photographs as well as donated rugby paraphernalia.

Carter said even before he played professional rugby he knew who Bush was - an iconic sports photographer the rugby community loved.

“So, to then be photographed by him when I started playing professionally it was an honour and to then get to know him was a real pleasure. There was nothing like seeing his familiar face on the sidelines during away games. His legacy will live forever.”

Money raised during the auction will fund the long-term project of digitising, cataloguing and exhibiting Bush’s images, which are being cared for by Te Manawa Museum, with the support of the New Zealand Rugby Museum and the Bush family.