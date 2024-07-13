Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Manawatu Guardian

All Black legend Dan Carter lends support to Peter Bush charity auction in Palmerston North

Manawatu Guardian
2 mins to read
Dan Carter played 112 test matches for the All Blacks winning two Rugby World Cups. Photo / Photosport.nz

Dan Carter played 112 test matches for the All Blacks winning two Rugby World Cups. Photo / Photosport.nz

Rugby legend Dan Carter has donated a signed copy of his book 1598 for the Peter Bush charity auction evening in Palmerston North on August 8.

The auction will feature a selection of prints of Bush’s iconic rugby photographs as well as donated rugby paraphernalia.

Carter said even before he played professional rugby he knew who Bush was - an iconic sports photographer the rugby community loved.

“So, to then be photographed by him when I started playing professionally it was an honour and to then get to know him was a real pleasure. There was nothing like seeing his familiar face on the sidelines during away games. His legacy will live forever.”

Money raised during the auction will fund the long-term project of digitising, cataloguing and exhibiting Bush’s images, which are being cared for by Te Manawa Museum, with the support of the New Zealand Rugby Museum and the Bush family.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Bush began taking pictures in the 1940s and built up a huge archive of historically important sporting and cultural images. He is particularly renowned as a rugby photographer and has been capturing the All Blacks since his first assignment as news photographer for the New Zealand Herald in 1949.

The scale of the collection is awe-inspiring, spanning iconic matches, legendary players, and the spirit of the game itself, Te Manawa collections manager Juliet Galuszka said.

“From rugby to tramping, farming to emergencies, Peter was recording New Zealand’s heritage as it happened. With thousands of items to be catalogued, the mountain of boxes is a little daunting, but it’s a huge privilege to be working with Bushy’s legacy.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Chief executive Susanna Shadbolt said the collection is of national significance. It reflects our identity, our heritage, and our grit. By supporting this auction, attendees are contributing to the conservation and accessibility of this iconic historical photojournalism.”

Former Black Ferns captain Dame Farah Palmer and sports journalist Hamish McKay will be the guest speakers at the auction.

For more information and tickets for the silent auction can be found at temanawa.co.nz.

Latest from Manawatu Guardian

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Manawatu Guardian