A P-51D Mustang warbird from the Ōhakea-based Air Force Heritage Flight of New Zealand (AFHF) conducted flypasts over Palmerston North and Marton to mark Armistice Day yesterday.

The AFHF’s Mustang flew over the Cenotaph in Palmerston North’s Square at 11am and the Marton Park War Memorial at 11.20am to mark Armistice Day – November 11, 1918 – the end of World War I, when hostilities between Germany and the Allies, including New Zealand, came to an end.

The 1945 Mustang is a genuine ex-RNZAF aircraft and was the last of the 30 bought for the Air Force and the last to fly, in 1957. It has been in service with the AFHF since early this year, with yesterday’s flypasts also marking a year since its first flight post-1957.

AFHF pilot Squadron Leader Michael Williams said it was a privilege to fly the historic machines.