Air Force Heritage Flight Mustang flypast in Palmerston North on Armistice Day

A P-51D Mustang warbird from the Ōhakea-based Air Force Heritage Flight of New Zealand.

A P-51D Mustang warbird from the Ōhakea-based Air Force Heritage Flight of New Zealand (AFHF) conducted flypasts over Palmerston North and Marton to mark Armistice Day yesterday.

The AFHF’s Mustang flew over the Cenotaph in Palmerston North’s Square at 11am and the Marton Park War Memorial at 11.20am to mark Armistice Day – November 11, 1918 – the end of World War I, when hostilities between Germany and the Allies, including New Zealand, came to an end.

The 1945 Mustang is a genuine ex-RNZAF aircraft and was the last of the 30 bought for the Air Force and the last to fly, in 1957. It has been in service with the AFHF since early this year, with yesterday’s flypasts also marking a year since its first flight post-1957.

AFHF pilot Squadron Leader Michael Williams said it was a privilege to fly the historic machines.

The AFHF’s Mustang flew over the Cenotaph in Palmerston North’s Square at 11am.
“Actually piloting these aircraft is a huge thrill, but the overriding feeling we all have is how privileged we are to be entrusted with them,” he said.

“The aircraft are tangible examples of when our RNZAF core values were called upon in a time of war, when New Zealand joined with its international partners to stand up for what is right.

“RNZAF personnel just like us put themselves in harm’s way to conduct military air operations in these aircraft, so it’s an honour to present them to both our peers and the public.”

Williams said the AFHF played a key role in today’s Air Force.

“The aircraft represent the military aviation heritage of all New Zealanders. We fly them not only to commemorate the past but to engage the next generation, who, like us, will be flying our modern fleet of aircraft for years to come.”

With the RNZAF focusing on the delivery of military air outputs in the current financial environment, the flypasts were enabled by support from the Biggin Hill Trust, which owns and operates the aircraft.

