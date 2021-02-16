Age Concern restarts Rhythm and Move classes in Palmerston North

Maria Merrick takes an exercise class at Ashhurst.

Age Concern is hoping Gloria Estefan was correct when she sang "the rhythm is going to get you".

Next week, it is restarting its Rhythm and Move classes with a new instructor and a new venue.

The classes are for men and women - Māori and Pasifika aged 55 and over and everyone else aged 65 and over.

A reasonable amount of fitness is required, for example people who already go for walk, Age Concern Palmerston North and Districts social connection co-ordinator Fern Brooking says.

The classes are low-impact movements to music.

"There's a lot of people out there who want to exercise and this is affordable and it's also social where they make new friends and reconnect with their old friends."

Maria Merrick is the new instructor and she has been doing similar programmes for more than 25 years. She used to teach jazzercise and has a background in contemporary and creative dance.

"I'm not a real technician but I enjoy the feel of the dance." Maria says she likes to pass that on in her classes – the energy to enjoy the movement.

Rhythm and Move is "an effective way of exercising without strain and pain".

The laughter the social component of the classes generates eases participants' bodies and they relax more, she says.

"It's not about how we are looking or if we are doing it right."

Participants know their bodies and if it's not a good day for their hips they don't do exercises that could hurt those joints.

"I'm not ever going to push you to work hard or go for it."

The hour-long classes are on Mondays at 1.30pm and Wednesdays at 9.15am. They are held at the Rangiora Community Centre in Palmerston North.

Each class costs a $2 donation. The classes are partly funded by the Ministry of Health and limited to 25 participants a session.

For more information phone Fern on 355 2832.