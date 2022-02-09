AgeConnect Manawatu coordinator Bernie Walker says he was excited to get the position because the service is really needed. Photo / Judith Lacy

AgeConnect Manawatu coordinator Bernie Walker says he was excited to get the position because the service is really needed. Photo / Judith Lacy

We will call her Alice and we will get straight to the point. Alice was lonely.

Age Concern was able to connect her with a music afternoon, transport and afternoon tea provided. Alice now has something to look forward to and a smile on her face.

Age Concern Palmerston North & Districts has launched a new service, AgeConnect Manawatū, with Bernie Walker the coordinator. Alice's story is one of his early successes.



It's a community development role with Walker helping prevent loneliness and social isolation in people aged 65-plus. He has started with finding out the needs of the community, existing activities, services and events, gaps in provision, and barriers to accessing what is already provided.

Walker says society does talk about social isolation and loneliness more. However, there is still a stigma associated with saying you are lonely and it can be hard for people to overcome their pride and ask for help.

People's circumstances might have changed resulting in loneliness and social isolation: death, retirement, family moved away, lost confidence, financial, health and mobility changes.

"There are a lot of barriers for people, it can become quite overwhelming to know where to start."

Walker says loneliness is an issue at any age but can be more challenging for older people as they possibly don't have the same network and support they used to. As people age they often find themselves spending more time alone.

Walker will be working to find out older people's interests and passions, perhaps going back to what they enjoyed in childhood. People want to feel valued, have something to get up for in the morning, a sense of purpose.

Walker recalls his grandmother telling him she had less energy, got tired easily but the child remained within.

If you can link someone to an organisation or activity they are interested in they are more likely to make connections and friends.

Difficulties with the rollout of vaccine passes illustrated how many people don't have an email address, a computer, or smartphone, Walker says. By extension this showed some people can't connect with family and friends using digital technology.

An older person might be keen to join a walking group but existing ones might walk too fast and/or too long so the solution could be recruiting volunteers to run a suitable group. Walker will be looking for volunteers if needed to set up new groups with the idea they become self sustaining.

Another solution could be providing a buddy for someone going to a group for the first time.

"I want to help and I want this to be successful and I want to make a difference in people's lives."

He worked at Manawatū Home Budgeting Service for 15 years, firstly as coordinator and then manager.

He has seen and experienced what goes on in the community and wants to be part of helping older people find their own solutions.

"It's really satisfying when you work in a sector where you've had an impact on people and changed people's lives."

At Home Budgeting he was aware some clients were there not for the budgeting but because they were lonely and wanted to connect.

Age Concern has moved to much bigger and more modern premises at 251 Broadway Ave with the entrance on Vivian St and carparking behind the building.

+ INFO To contact Bernie Walker ring 355 2832 or email bernie.walker@ageconcernpn.org.nz.