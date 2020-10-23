Age Concern afternoon tea dance for 65+ in Palmerston North

An afternoon tea dance for those aged 65+ in Palmerston North.

Dancing will help to stretch the body and feel the rhythm and an Afternoon Tea Dance will do just that.

Age Concern is working with the Senior Citizens Club and Palmerston North City Council to host the Afternoon Tea Dance for older people.

The dance is a little later than International Day of Older Persons on October 1, but due to restrictions around Covid-19, Age Concern has organised the new date of November 10.

Age Concern Palmerston North and Districts manager Marian Dean says it is a time for all to come together to celebrate their generation, socialise, and make new friends.

"Many people, including older people, found social isolation difficult.

"Some people have been concerned about social contact since the country returned to level 1.

"I hope that older people will feel confident to come along on November 10 and celebrate with us.

"Age Concern staff are looking forward to catching up with you and getting up on the dance floor.

"In past years people have really enjoyed this event. It is a great opportunity to come out and have a good time."

She added that Age Concern offers free transport to those who would not otherwise be able to attend.

Popular well-known and talented musician Ian Farmer will provide the entertainment.

Dean said requests for a range of music from ballroom dance and pop, to country dances, like the Hokey Pokey and the Gay Gordons, will help to get dancers on their feet.

"You don't have to dance to come along and enjoy yourself.

"There will be a delicious afternoon tea and opportunities to participate in a free prize draw and socialise," said Dean.

Afternoon Tea Dance, 1.30pm-4pm, November 10, Senior Citizens Hall, 309 Main St.

Entrance is by free ticket available from Age Concern. Numbers are limited to 100 people. To secure you place or book transport phone Age Concern on 06 355 2832

• Age Concern Palmerston North and Districts Inc is an independent organisation that is a member of Age Concern New Zealand.

• We provide services to help older people to lead healthier, socially connected, safe and respected lives.

• Age Concern Palmerston North and Districts Inc is a charity

• Age Concern Palmerston North and Districts Inc runs an Elder Abuse Response Service, an Accredited Visiting Service, and social connection services (to combat social isolation and loneliness) and health promotion programmes (to promote healthy ageing and lifestyles) including Staying Safe refresher driving courses, Life without A Car Workshops, and exercise programmes.

• Age Concern Palmerston North and Districts Inc services cover Palmerston North City Council and Manawatu Districts.