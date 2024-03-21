Cornerstone Christian School principal Chris Mitchell and executive officer Vicki Scoggins with the automated external defibrillator (AED) outside the Palmerston North school's gym. Photo / Judith Lacy

Adhesive pads up if you know the location of your closest automated external defibrillator (AED).

If you don’t know, you can download the AED Locations app or enter your address at aedlocations.co.nz.

If you live or work in the Palmerston North suburb of Kelvin Grove, you will see Cornerstone Christian School has an AED.

It was installed this year outside the main entrance to the gym at 119 Mihaere Drive. It is available 24/7 for everyone.

The AED, which directly links to emergency services, was paid for by a grant from the Page Trust. Principal Chris Mitchell said the Zoll brand was chosen as it is what staff used for their first aid training.

An AED provides a safe electric shock to someone having a sudden cardiac arrest.

There is also an AED at Kelvin Grove Woolworths that is available during opening hours.

Judith Lacy has been the editor of the Manawatū Guardian since December 2020. She graduated from journalism school in 2001 and this is her second role editing a community paper.



















