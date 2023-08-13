Audition yourself the perfect cast and put your heart and soul to work and you’ll nail the challenge. Photo / Ben Pryor Photography

We Will Rock You

Act Three Productions

Regent on Broadway

Directed by Phil Anstis

Until August 19

Reviewed by Dean Mckerras

The fourth attempt to complete a season of a fantastic show should be a party and it certainly was. In fact, “party” now has a new standard of energy, passion and wigs!

One expected a kinda magic and it happened. Wowza!

What Mamma Mia! is to Abba, We Will Rock You is to Queen. Both are mammoth successes for their creators, honouring the original artists incredibly and making wonderful journeys for the creative teams and lucky communities who get to enjoy the works.

The story is fun and the humour is ridiculously light-hearted. You will turn up to the theatre knowing you’ll hum a few lines and leave having been fully entertained by the wonderful combination of script, cast and direction.

I had seen this show before and had no idea what was going on, and left not understanding the plot at all. Act Three’s production clearly tells the story.

From the moment Michael Doody as Galileo opens his mouth you know you are safe, safe in some of the toughest vocal work you will see on stage. There are no words sensational enough to describe his performance. Yes, he sings it, but he acts, moves and delivers the comedic lines brilliantly. He lives the role with commitment few can match.

Alongside him, Danica Manson as Scaramouche is a completely delightful, perfectly fun-loving rock chick. These two carry the show, equally loveable and together a dream.

There are so many epic notes hit in the singing of this production - the delivery is phenomenal. It’s hard to believe these people have come to the theatre having finished their day jobs. But my magic moment of the night was Erica Ward’s No One But You. This was a show-stopper.

Amy Hunt as Killer Queen with her killer costumes relishes her role, with A Kind of Magic her number one of the night for me.

This timeline shows the persistence Act Three Productions needed to bring We Will Rock You to the stage.

The company, with diverse and creative choreography from Cara Hesselin, fill the Regent on Broadway stage time and time again, seamlessly and to perfection.

The costumes, headpieces, wigs and props are intensely detailed and demanding in their purpose, providing a huge challenge for a choreographer and cast alike. Audition yourself the perfect cast and put your heart and soul to work and you’ll nail the challenge.

The music needs a musical director to relive Freddie Mercury’s work as it was written and has been heard all over the world and Barry Jones and his band made this happen. With pride of place onstage, they were revealed at all the right times and owned their awesomeness. Perhaps some leather or denim jackets are needed?

Director Phil Anstis proves he can bring together a creative team, vision and talented company to deliver the perfect ode to Queen.

There’s a togetherness in this company that can only come from such an epic journey, because it is indeed a touch of magic. Manawatū and beyond - it’s all yours so grab a ticket but do it early because you’ll want to see it twice.



