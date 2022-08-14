The show on opening night belonged to Josh Johnson as Frankie Valli, the next-level triple threat. Photo / Ben Pryor Photography

Jersey Boys: Act Three Productions

Directed by Phil Anstis

Reviewed by Dean Mckerras

Runs at Regent on Broadway until August 27

"They ask you 'what was the high point?'."



Easy. The moment he got his sax player, in fact the whole brass section, and you realise that this story was well told: you were captured, through enough scene changes for 16 musicals, snippets of song for another eight - and directed on a set made for dynamic, physical and energetic storytelling.

And it was done with pizazz!

Act Three Productions' existence needs a brief introduction, or perhaps a reminder for most, as they have entered the doors of the Regent on Broadway again after their two and a half-year journey with Covid, worse than most, with two major productions not getting full seasons - that's a miracle right there. The second failed production season required the community to pull and fund together, which it did, and now everyone is rewarded.

Palmerston North is strong in the performing arts punching far above its weight - strong on stage, backstage, in production and in support.

The show on opening night belonged to Josh Johnson as Frankie Valli, the next-level triple threat owning and delivering his professional qualities in all aspects of his role. Boy, can the man sing, but that wasn't the only reason women were on their feet! Grab your ticket and see for yourself!

Together with Frazer Lynn, Asaria Saili and Lindsay Yeo as the rest of The Four Seasons, the show grew and grew - along with the dazzle of the jackets. Proving themselves the perfectly cast and generously talented boy group, they earned the audience's love. Heart, soul and companionship carried them through the good and the bad times in the storyline with ease.

The company supporting the boys was a mix, from experienced Act Three Productions cast members to complete newcomers - all playing multiple roles requiring costume and wig changes, and acting (with slickness) as stage crew too.

Call it opening night nerves but there was a sense of hesitancy - to this company with the daunting task of delivering this huge show I only want to say, you got this, it's amazing, so own and live it all the way.

Let's not take for granted the privilege of seeing this professionally designed and produced Jerseys Boys package in set and costume. What an incredible experience for local cast members onstage, and community members in the audience.

The artistic team has delivered more than a show, it's an experience! Flawless music for toe-tapping and singing along to, stylised unique choreography to wow you, and direction that is visual but allows you to focus on the facts and figures that fly at you from across four decades.

This is huge, the musical itself, the great story, the history lesson, but the list of production personnel in the programme reminds me the biggest part of the show is the society and those who support it.

As we left the theatre, as if the goosebumps hadn't been enough, our hearts were filled by the proud family of Asaria gathered at the stage door to greet him with flowers, singing and dancing - this beautiful man from Levin has made his mark on Broadway. That is community theatre.

Oh, what a night. Yes, it was.