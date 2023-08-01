We Will Rock You is directed by Phil Anstis. The musical director is Barry Jones and choreographer Cara Hesselin.

Act Three Productions is providing a blind and low-vision accessible performance for its matinee show of We Will Rock You.

Act Three has received funding from Trillian Trust for the performance with audio description at 4pm on Sunday, August 13. There will be a touch tour at 2.30pm.

As far as Act Three is aware, this will be the first musical theatre show in Manawatū to provide this service. President Allan Nagy says Act Three hopes to make it a staple for future shows.

We Will Rock You features classic Queen numbers including I Want To Break Free, Another One Bites The Dust, and We Are The Champions.

The musical is set in 2300. Live music has been banned from Planet Mall. Everyone wears the same clothes, thinks the same thoughts and goes about in a brain-dead ga-ga haze.

A bunch of Bohemians are looking for the rhapsody in the rocky rubble near their base, the Hardrock Cafe. With the help of Buddy, a hippie librarian who is researching secret history through the rebel archives of rock artefacts, Galileo and Scaramouche find rock’s Holy Grail - Brian May’s guitar.

We Will Rock You is recommended for children ages 10 and above.

Book in person at the Regent on Broadway or over the phone on 06 350 2100. Show your Companion Card to receive two A-reserve tickets for the price of one.

For more information about audio description, email nicola@audiodescribedaotearoa.co.nz.







