The cast of Fierce bring poignancy, determination, humour and talent by the cup load. Photo / Ben Pryor Photography

Fierce: An All-Woman Musical Revue

Act Three Productions

Wallace Development Company Theatre

Until November 26

Reviewed by Judith Lacy

"We are tired of having a 'sphere' doled out to us."

Hands up if you knew Kate Sheppard, one of the leading lights of the New Zealand women's suffrage movement, said this.

I didn't. This was one of the many revelations for me in Fierce, but here's the most important: this show is so much more than a group of songs and it is worth the $45 ticket price.

Not only is this Katte Johnston's directorial debut but she did the creative content. Johnston has put an incredible amount of thought into this revue and she provides insight into a range of women's lives and challenges.

We are treated to 25 songs from musicals such as Six, Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Wicked, The Greatest Showman, and Rent. The cast of 17 women ranges from super experienced singers like Jessie Feyen and Val Andrew to Freyberg High School Year 12 students Phoebe Conger and Grace Costley.

My two standouts were Amy Hunt and Emma-Katte Johnston. Boy (or should that be girl), did Hunt look fierce when required and my eyes were always drawn to her when she was on stage.

Johnston showed why she was placed in the top six for tap solo at the Performing Arts Competitions ​Association of New Zealand Mega+ National Young Performer Competition, held in Palmerston North last month. The other five finalists come from Auckland.

It was the Sanson 18-year-old's first time in an Act Three production and she quickly showed she can sing and act too. Johnston, a freelance performer/teacher, has been dancing since she was 3 and is working towards becoming a qualified tattooist.

Erica Ward's performance of With You was deeply moving and had me thinking of my nephew who died suddenly in March. My companion said afterwards she sat there hoping the house lights wouldn't come up until the tears had dried on her face.

All I Want To Do Is Eat sung by five princesses was the total package - a burger with all the works. The lyrics are so funny and executed so well.

As well as song and dance, we were treated to some stunning visuals and personal stories from cast members read by other cast members. These included teen pregnancy, cheating husband, weight loss, and mental health.

A line in one of the stories really struck me - breaking up was never the intent, the woman wrote, and she doesn't regret the time spent in the relationship.

The reading of stories was beautifully done. It would be great if they could be collected in book or video form.

It's disappointing that in a couple of bios and the acknowledgements section of the programme words have disappeared from the last sentence.

The reactions of a small section of the audience when cast members made their first appearance were a bit much - save your appreciation for when it's not going to drown a performance.

Ninety per cent of the time my lyric test bell was dinging - I could hear the words.

To paraphrase Kate Sheppard - do not think your purchase of a ticket to Fierce does not matter much. It does.