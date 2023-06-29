The 2021 cast of Act Three Productions' 'We Will Rock You'. Photo / Ben Pryor Photography

Act Three Productions has been well and truly rocked, but the musical theatre society is hoping it will be third time lucky for We Will Rock You.

Its 2021 season of the Ben Elton musical was halted four shows in thanks to Covid-19, then cancelled when it tried to return in February 2022.

“To be honest, after We Will Rock You got cancelled, we weren’t sure if the society would survive because we had already paid for so much in advance and had no way of reclaiming those costs through ticket sales,” president Allan Nagy says.

“As a charitable organisation, that was a massive financial blow, not to mention how the company of We Will Rock You felt after so many months of hard work.

“However, with the support of our members, some grants and Government assistance, we managed to claw our way back and get into a more stable position again. We did feel like we had unresolved business with We Will Rock You though, and so are thrilled to say we’re bringing it back this August.”

For the past decade, the society has rehearsed and performed two out of three shows a year at the Wallace Development Company Theatre on Centennial Drive. However, due to housing development plans for the land, the theatre and most of the surrounding former Massey University buildings will soon be demolished.

Act Three is rapt to have found an ideal new location on The Square that it has transformed to suit its needs, including building a 160m2 sprung dance floor.

“None of this would have been possible without dozens of our members volunteering their time, skills and equipment - all of whom have day jobs as well. Having a bespoke rehearsal space is crucial for our society to continue to put on shows of a quality that rival anywhere else in the country,” Nagy says.

We Will Rock You director Phil Anstis says the journey to get the show onstage, which includes all Queen’s smash hits, has been a rollercoaster and he’s grateful the board decided to give it one more go this year.

“After three lots of auditions and rehearsal periods, we’re back into it again with close to half the original cast and renewed energy in our fantastic new rehearsal space.”

Anyone who is interested in supporting or joining Act Three Productions can get in touch at actthree.co.nz/contact-us.

The Details

What: We Will Rock You

When: August 10-19

Where: Regent on Broadway

Tickets: Ticketek