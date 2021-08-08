AC/DC tribute band NZ/DC to play at Palmerston North's The Royal

NZ/DC's tribute to Australian rock band AC/DC comes to Palmerston North on August 21. Photo / Supplied

AC/DC tribute band NZ/DC comes to Palmerston North for the first time on August 21.

NZ/DC has been playing shows nationwide since 2019. It was formed by Dan Cosgrove who grew up playing AC/DC and cut his teeth on AC/DC guitar riffs.

"We do a full-on experience, costumes and all. I wear the schoolboy outfit," Cosgrove says.

The band does songs from both the Bon Scott and Brian Johnson eras, while a bagpiper will join them for Long Way To the Top.

Cosgrove says it took about a year to find the right vocalist to successfully pull off the AC/DC vocal.

NZ/DC members are Angus Young (lead guitar), played by Dan Cosgrove; Malcolm Young (rhythm guitar), played by Isaac Pethybridge; Cliff Williams (bass guitar), played by Dan Gordon; Phil Rudd (drums), played by Jeremy Badger; Bon Scott/Brian Johnson (vocals), played by Bruci Jordan.

NZ/DC are New Zealand's premier AC/DC experience, offering a mind-blowing resemblance to the legendary AC/DC, Cosgrove says.

The details

What: NZ/DC - AC/DC Tribute Band

When: Saturday, August 21, 8pm

Where: The Royal Hotel

Tickets: eventfinda.co.nz