Aaron Smith is the new chief executive of C B Norwood Distributors, which has its national support office in Palmerston North.

Smith began his career as an apprentice diesel mechanic 34 years ago, progressing through to executive management roles in the capital equipment sector. He was most recently chief executive of Keith Andrews Trucks and previously general manager at Gough TWL and Group Transpecs.

Norwood chairman Men Form-Zuellig says Smith brings extensive experience in supplier relationships, retail sales and aftersales service.

“The combination of his experience, knowledge and drive makes him an ideal fit for the next stages of growth for Norwood.”

Smith will start at the agricultural equipment retailer on January 15.

Tim Fanning will continue as interim chief executive until then before taking up the chief operating officer role.

“We want to thank Tim for leading Norwood during the interim period,” Form-Zuellig said.

"This year has been tough, with challenging business and economic conditions. We look forward to working with Aaron and all the Norwood employees to continue serving the agricultural and construction sectors of New Zealand."












