AA: Relocating office, but staying in Feilding

The Feilding AA Centre staff, Jackie, Trish Street and Lynne.

After three decades in the same building, AA Feilding is relocating.

AA Feilding Centre manager Trish Street says the staff have been asked if the centre could be leaving Feilding.

"I've been really pleased to be able to reassure them that while we will be moving buildings, we are only doing so to ensure that we have fit-for-purpose offices, with a modern fit out to serve our members.

"It's been a heck of a year for the Manawatū region and all of New Zealand with the uncertainty caused by Covid, but it's important that locals know that we will continue to offer all our usual services."

The AA Feilding Centre will also continue to provide a base for a number of VTNZ staff who conduct practical driving tests for the region.

"Living and working in Feilding, we understand how important our AA Centre is to customers, and how much it means to have somewhere to call in to get things done without driving for miles."

The location of the new premises will be announced in coming weeks.