A nugget in her porridge wins student nurse $10,000

Student nurse Brianna Richardson with the $10,000 winning nugget she found in her porridge sachet.

Palmy student nurse Brianna Richardson found a gold nugget worth $10,000 in her porridge.

Now based in Palmerston North, Richardson, originally from Rotorua, was having dinner with her parents when she went to the supermarket to buy Harraways' porridge.

Richardson found the nugget in the Search for the Golden Nugget promotion.

The big win has come at the perfect time for Richardson who finishes her studies this month.

"I am so happy and still can't believe that I have won so much money.

"It will sure come in handy and will go towards my student loan," she said when told of her win.

"Living on my own, the oat sachets are so convenient as I can just grab and go, says Richardson.

The $10,000 nuggets was in the Harraways Single Serve Oat Sachets.

"I've grown up with Harraways oats and love them even more now."

Harraways marketing manager Peter Cox said the promotion attracted thousands of entries over the past six weeks.