I’ve really enjoyed my work on the primary production select committee this year.

Passing legislation to cut red tape and get Wellington out of farming has been a highlight. The primary sector has been burdened by unworkable regulation for too long.

In October, the first RMA Amendment Bill was passed in Parliament – a major milestone and win not only for our rural sector, but for our economy.

The banking inquiry is also under way, ensuring our financial systems are fair and work for everyone, including rural New Zealand.

As a government, we continue to be focused on delivering real, tangible results to improve the lives of all New Zealanders.

This year, we’ve stayed true to our plan to grow the economy, reduce the cost of living, restore law and order and deliver better health and education services.

We’ve made great strides and will continue delivering on the promises we made to Kiwis.

At a local level, the year has been packed with events and engagements. We’ve had 12 ministers and the Prime Minister visit us in the mighty Rangitīkei.

These visits provide invaluable opportunities to ensure the voices of our communities are heard directly by decision-makers.

I’ve also had the pleasure of attending more than 180 local events, visiting 21 local schools and meeting with hundreds of constituents.

The people in our community are at the heart of what I do – and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Christmas is now just around the corner and in New Zealand that of course means the summer holidays, too, are here – it’s a chance to re-energise and take a break from the routine.

I hope you can spend some fun time with family and friends. If you’re on the roads or in the water, please take care.

And to those who won’t get a break – our outstanding emergency services, first responders, military personnel and those who keep our essential services and shops running – thank you for your incredible dedication and hard work.

Finally, I want to take a moment to acknowledge the Manawatu Guardian and the role it has played in our community for many years.

I’m grateful for the opportunity it has provided to share stories, celebrate achievements and discuss important issues.

Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas and a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year.